Shubham Housing Development Finance Co standalone net profit rises 195.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Shubham Housing Development Finance Co rose 195.81% to Rs 26.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.52% to Rs 113.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.113.8083.3666.2461.0434.9712.3533.3811.0226.158.84

