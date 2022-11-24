JUST IN
China Stocks end mixed; COVID outbreak offset stimulus hopes
Shubham Housing Development Finance Co standalone net profit rises 195.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.52% to Rs 113.80 crore

Net profit of Shubham Housing Development Finance Co rose 195.81% to Rs 26.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.52% to Rs 113.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales113.8083.36 37 OPM %66.2461.04 -PBDT34.9712.35 183 PBT33.3811.02 203 NP26.158.84 196

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:30 IST

