Shubham Housing Development Finance Co standalone net profit rises 195.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.52% to Rs 113.80 croreNet profit of Shubham Housing Development Finance Co rose 195.81% to Rs 26.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.52% to Rs 113.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales113.8083.36 37 OPM %66.2461.04 -PBDT34.9712.35 183 PBT33.3811.02 203 NP26.158.84 196
