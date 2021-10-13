Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 115.7 points or 2.11% at 5593.36 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Tata Motors-DVR (up 20%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 16.06%),Swelect Energy Systems Ltd (up 6.76%),Dilip Buildcon Ltd (up 6.2%),Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (up 5.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gateway Distriparks Ltd (up 5%), Olectra Greentech Ltd (up 4.99%), Greaves Cotton Ltd (up 4.83%), Precision Wires India Ltd (up 4.66%), and SpiceJet Ltd (up 4.47%).

On the other hand, Shriram EPC Ltd (down 4.96%), Jaypee Infratech Ltd (down 4.71%), and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (down 3.05%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 298.16 or 0.49% at 60582.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.55 points or 0.65% at 18108.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 222.31 points or 0.75% at 29804.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.28 points or 0.9% at 9199.37.

On BSE,1876 shares were trading in green, 892 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

