Siddha Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BimaKavach raises Seed Funding of USD 2M led by WaterBridge Ventures
FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 251.28% in the September 2022 quarter
Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 41.22% in the September 2022 quarter
HCKK Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 1.22 croreNet profit of Siddha Ventures reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.220 0 OPM %78.690 -PBDT0.96-0.01 LP PBT0.96-0.01 LP NP0.95-0.01 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU