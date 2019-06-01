Silicon Valley Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 86.21% to Rs 0.04 croreNet loss of Silicon Valley Infotech reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 86.21% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.040.29 -86 0.040.58 -93 OPM %-100.0020.69 --750.00-31.03 - PBDT-0.040.06 PL -0.30-0.18 -67 PBT-0.040.06 PL -0.30-0.18 -67 NP-0.040.06 PL -0.30-0.18 -67
