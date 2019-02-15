Simplex Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 16.60% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty consolidated net profit rises 90.20% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 3.19% to Rs 1403.44 crore

Net profit of Simplex Infrastructures rose 16.60% to Rs 36.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 1403.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1360.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1403.441360.06 3 OPM %12.7512.83 -PBDT89.4285.49 5 PBT48.7140.10 21 NP36.2531.09 17

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:55 IST

