Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Jindal Cotex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kapil Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics consolidated net profit declines 68.18% in the December 2019 quarter
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 175.00% to Rs 4.18 croreNet loss of Dhanlaxmi Cotex reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 175.00% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 789.19% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 5.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.181.52 175 5.074.90 3 OPM %-14.119.21 --22.88-11.63 - PBDT-0.280.14 PL 3.650.42 769 PBT-0.280.14 PL 3.650.42 769 NP-0.640.14 PL 3.290.37 789
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU