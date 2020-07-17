JUST IN
Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 175.00% to Rs 4.18 crore

Net loss of Dhanlaxmi Cotex reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 175.00% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 789.19% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 5.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.181.52 175 5.074.90 3 OPM %-14.119.21 --22.88-11.63 - PBDT-0.280.14 PL 3.650.42 769 PBT-0.280.14 PL 3.650.42 769 NP-0.640.14 PL 3.290.37 789

