ABB India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Future Consumer Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd and Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2022.

ABB India Ltd soared 11.05% to Rs 2236.4 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 47982 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6003 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 2.86. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd surged 8.45% to Rs 100.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd exploded 7.22% to Rs 741.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14404 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd rose 6.96% to Rs 392.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

