Solid Stone Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.62% to Rs 8.23 croreNet profit of Solid Stone Company reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.62% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.236.50 27 OPM %12.889.69 -PBDT0.550.01 5400 PBT0.33-0.21 LP NP0.23-0.16 LP
