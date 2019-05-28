JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nikki Global Finance standalone net profit declines 52.38% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit declines 83.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 113.16 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries declined 83.89% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 113.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 101.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.79% to Rs 19.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 393.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 350.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales113.16101.34 12 393.27350.62 12 OPM %5.5316.58 -12.5416.70 - PBDT4.3316.07 -73 40.3751.69 -22 PBT1.7714.80 -88 31.6147.44 -33 NP1.026.33 -84 19.7425.24 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements