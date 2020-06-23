JUST IN
Bank of Baroda reports consolidated net profit of Rs 459.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Union Bank of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2713.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.64% to Rs 9362.97 crore

Net Loss of Union Bank of India reported to Rs 2713.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3331.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 11.64% to Rs 9362.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8386.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3120.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2922.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 9.23% to Rs 37479.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34313.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income9362.978386.99 12 37479.2234313.67 9 OPM %35.922.46 -49.1143.48 - PBDT-957.64-4019.88 76 -1641.24-3933.16 58 PBT-957.64-4019.88 76 -1641.24-3933.16 58 NP-2713.03-3331.45 19 -3120.89-2922.35 -7

