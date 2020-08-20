Volumes soar at V-Guard Industries Ltd counter

-
V-Guard Industries Ltd clocked volume of 3.18 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53938 shares
Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Future Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 August 2020.
V-Guard Industries Ltd clocked volume of 3.18 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53938 shares. The stock gained 5.89% to Rs.169.80. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd notched up volume of 6.8 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.16% to Rs.411.65. Volumes stood at 3.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Varroc Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69965 shares. The stock rose 16.41% to Rs.316.45. Volumes stood at 2.84 lakh shares in the last session.
NHPC Ltd saw volume of 6.99 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.25% to Rs.22.05. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.
Future Retail Ltd saw volume of 36.13 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.86% to Rs.130.90. Volumes stood at 61.62 lakh shares in the last session.
