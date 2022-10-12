Volumes spurt at Rossari Biotech Ltd counter

JUST IN
Punjab & Sind Bank, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 October 2022.

Rossari Biotech Ltd registered volume of 17828 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9935 shares. The stock slipped 0.39% to Rs.906.70. Volumes stood at 12667 shares in the last session.

Punjab & Sind Bank notched up volume of 9667 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 0.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10799 shares. The stock slipped 2.29% to Rs.14.95. Volumes stood at 10099 shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd registered volume of 3697 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 0.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4150 shares. The stock slipped 1.88% to Rs.588.40. Volumes stood at 8705 shares in the last session.

Delta Corp Ltd registered volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 0.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.63 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.61% to Rs.213.95. Volumes stood at 3.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 10271 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 0.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12449 shares. The stock slipped 1.01% to Rs.1,411.95. Volumes stood at 23828 shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 11:00 IST

