JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Power Grid declared successful bidder under TBCB

Nifty below 17,700; European shares decline
Business Standard

Sonata Software signs global partnership with Sinequa

Capital Market 

Sonata Software has announced that it has signed a Global Gold Services partnership agreement with Sinequa, the leading enterprise search cloud company.

This partnership enables Sonata to offer its customers a powerful intelligent search solution on which knowledge-intensive organizations can support enterprise-wide search and develop customized domain and situational applications.

In January 2020 Encore Software Services, a Sonata company, entered into a Gold Services Partnership agreement with Sinequa covering the United States. Since then, Encore has successfully implemented Sinequa's Search Cloud Platform for customers in pharmaceutical, manufacturing, banking and insurance and created a Sinequa Center of Excellence in Chennai, India with certified consultants to provide high quality implementation services to its global customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 13:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU