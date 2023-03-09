Sonata Software signs global partnership with Sinequa

-
This partnership enables Sonata to offer its customers a powerful intelligent search solution on which knowledge-intensive organizations can support enterprise-wide search and develop customized domain and situational applications.
In January 2020 Encore Software Services, a Sonata company, entered into a Gold Services Partnership agreement with Sinequa covering the United States. Since then, Encore has successfully implemented Sinequa's Search Cloud Platform for customers in pharmaceutical, manufacturing, banking and insurance and created a Sinequa Center of Excellence in Chennai, India with certified consultants to provide high quality implementation services to its global customers.
