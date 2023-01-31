Space Incubatrics Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Space Incubatrics Technologies reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
