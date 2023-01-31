Jindal Steel & Power consolidated net profit declines 67.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.58% to Rs 12452.44 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel & Power declined 67.92% to Rs 518.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1616.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.58% to Rs 12452.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12524.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12452.4412524.8619.0926.432048.372848.871440.722235.48518.671616.67

