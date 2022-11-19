Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 27.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.38% to Rs 80.40 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 27.62% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 42.38% to Rs 80.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

