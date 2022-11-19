JUST IN
IEX board to mull share buyback on 25 November
Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 27.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.38% to Rs 80.40 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 27.62% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 42.38% to Rs 80.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales80.40139.53 -42 OPM %3.822.49 -PBDT2.252.37 -5 PBT0.761.05 -28 NP0.761.05 -28

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 14:34 IST

