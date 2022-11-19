Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 27.62% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 560.71% in the September 2022 quarter
Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 41.00% in the September 2022 quarter
B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 62.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Rathi Steel & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.94 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 33.67% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.38% to Rs 80.40 croreNet profit of Rathi Bars declined 27.62% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 42.38% to Rs 80.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales80.40139.53 -42 OPM %3.822.49 -PBDT2.252.37 -5 PBT0.761.05 -28 NP0.761.05 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU