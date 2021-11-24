Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 100.12 points or 0.39% at 25721.5 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.04%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.14%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.02%),Bosch Ltd (down 0.61%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.53%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.2%), and Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.08%).

On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 2.1%), MRF Ltd (up 0.93%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.74%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.01 or 0.33% at 58859.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.45 points or 0.41% at 17574.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 366.71 points or 1.29% at 28817.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.47 points or 0.62% at 8948.11.

On BSE,2366 shares were trading in green, 834 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

