Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Tube Investments of India Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 November 2021.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 68.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.05% to Rs.267.50. Volumes stood at 22.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India saw volume of 326.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.22% to Rs.22.65. Volumes stood at 33.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank notched up volume of 372.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.37% to Rs.22.25. Volumes stood at 49.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd clocked volume of 3.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69345 shares. The stock gained 0.21% to Rs.1,707.80. Volumes stood at 39636 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd notched up volume of 4.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98415 shares. The stock rose 0.94% to Rs.560.00. Volumes stood at 87743 shares in the last session.

