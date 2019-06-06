Sayaji Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 66.17 croreNet Loss of Sayaji Hotels reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 66.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 218.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 191.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales66.1755.18 20 218.25191.50 14 OPM %19.339.03 -16.2214.61 - PBDT8.812.85 209 21.9216.69 31 PBT1.32-3.21 LP 1.91-3.76 LP NP-1.91-1.68 -14 -3.09-4.23 27
