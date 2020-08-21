JUST IN
Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 980.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 980.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.08 0 OPM %-1325.00-1375.00 -PBDT0.050.13 -62 PBT0.030.11 -73 NP0.540.05 980

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 13:48 IST

