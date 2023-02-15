Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7990.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 10613.00 croreNet Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 7990.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7230.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 10613.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9715.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10613.009715.50 9 OPM %39.3939.28 -PBDT-2103.70-1473.70 -43 PBT-7989.70-7212.50 -11 NP-7990.00-7230.90 -10
