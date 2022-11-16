Sreeleathers standalone net profit rises 27.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.56% to Rs 59.12 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers rose 27.41% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.56% to Rs 59.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.59.1233.1116.0722.629.587.549.307.286.885.40

