Sreeleathers standalone net profit rises 27.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.56% to Rs 59.12 croreNet profit of Sreeleathers rose 27.41% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.56% to Rs 59.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales59.1233.11 79 OPM %16.0722.62 -PBDT9.587.54 27 PBT9.307.28 28 NP6.885.40 27
