Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 32.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 4263.58 crore

Net profit of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declined 32.80% to Rs 153.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 228.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 4263.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3638.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

