VBC Ferro Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.32 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
VBC Ferro Alloys reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sarda Metals & Alloys completes installation of 3rd ferro alloys furnace of 36 MVA
Oswal Minerals standalone net profit declines 93.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Gyscoal Alloys approves terms of rights issue
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 88.65% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 176.92% to Rs 37.44 croreNet loss of VBC Ferro Alloys reported to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 176.92% to Rs 37.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.4413.52 177 OPM %-17.2814.94 -PBDT-4.071.96 PL PBT-5.850.36 PL NP-5.320.36 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU