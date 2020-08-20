JUST IN
Business Standard

Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 81.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 92.95% to Rs 2.34 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 81.08% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 92.95% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.3433.17 -93 OPM %-2.146.48 -PBDT0.572.26 -75 PBT0.362.07 -83 NP0.351.85 -81

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 17:39 IST

