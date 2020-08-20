Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 81.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 92.95% to Rs 2.34 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 81.08% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 92.95% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.3433.17-2.146.480.572.260.362.070.351.85

