Starlit Power Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

AksharChem (India) Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd, Zee Learn Ltd and Medicamen Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2021.

AksharChem (India) Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd, Zee Learn Ltd and Medicamen Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2021.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 12.5 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 51478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8355 shares in the past one month.

AksharChem (India) Ltd spiked 15.84% to Rs 472.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3111 shares in the past one month.

DE Nora India Ltd soared 15.68% to Rs 502. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8081 shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd rose 14.64% to Rs 13.94. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd gained 12.90% to Rs 677. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6919 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)