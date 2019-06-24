Mandhana Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd and Hotel Leela Venture Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2019.
Mandhana Industries Ltd soared 19.75% to Rs 3.88 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 159 shares in the past one month.
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd surged 15.25% to Rs 6.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5712 shares in the past one month.
Igarashi Motors India Ltd spiked 15.24% to Rs 210.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5489 shares in the past one month.
PG Electroplast Ltd spurt 13.83% to Rs 54.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17556 shares in the past one month.
Hotel Leela Venture Ltd added 12.35% to Rs 10.19. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34928 shares in the past one month.
