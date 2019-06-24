Mandhana Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, and Hotel Venture Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2019.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, and Hotel Venture Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2019.

soared 19.75% to Rs 3.88 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 159 shares in the past one month.

surged 15.25% to Rs 6.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5712 shares in the past one month.

spiked 15.24% to Rs 210.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5489 shares in the past one month.

spurt 13.83% to Rs 54.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17556 shares in the past one month.

Hotel Venture Ltd added 12.35% to Rs 10.19. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34928 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)