State Trading Corporation of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 839.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 27.46% to Rs 1622.60 crore

Net loss of State Trading Corporation of India reported to Rs 839.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 19.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 27.46% to Rs 1622.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2236.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1622.602236.82 -27 OPM %-1.42-0.70 -PBDT-158.1913.66 PL PBT-162.129.67 PL NP-839.2319.08 PL

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:25 IST

