Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 34.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.45% to Rs 85.83 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 34.40% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.45% to Rs 85.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 118.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.38% to Rs 30.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.89% to Rs 364.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 512.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

