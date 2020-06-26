Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 34.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 42.55% in the December 2019 quarter
Sterling Tools standalone net profit rises 11.29% in the March 2020 quarter
Sterling Tools to commence operations at its unit in Kolar
Sterling K Brown tears up after finding his ancestors were slaves
Sterling Webnet reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 27.45% to Rs 85.83 croreNet profit of Sterling Tools rose 34.40% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.45% to Rs 85.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 118.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.38% to Rs 30.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.89% to Rs 364.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 512.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales85.83118.30 -27 364.24512.20 -29 OPM %16.0213.68 -16.5416.78 - PBDT13.2516.50 -20 60.2288.94 -32 PBT6.7011.46 -42 36.0169.89 -48 NP10.127.53 34 30.5145.12 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU