AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 155.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.25% to Rs 1209.95 croreNet profit of AIA Engineering rose 155.11% to Rs 352.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 138.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.25% to Rs 1209.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 833.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1209.95833.04 45 OPM %30.2319.35 -PBDT478.43200.98 138 PBT453.99176.07 158 NP352.46138.16 155
