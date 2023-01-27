AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 155.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.25% to Rs 1209.95 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 155.11% to Rs 352.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 138.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.25% to Rs 1209.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 833.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1209.95833.0430.2319.35478.43200.98453.99176.07352.46138.16

