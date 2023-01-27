Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 164.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.28% to Rs 12.55 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 164.52% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.28% to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.5511.3818.889.312.601.242.210.841.640.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)