Volumes spurt at LIC Housing Finance Ltd counter

LIC Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 287.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.43 lakh shares

Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 November 2022.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 287.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.43 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.86% to Rs.361.00. Volumes stood at 26.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd notched up volume of 18.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.16% to Rs.406.50. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd saw volume of 59323 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7964 shares. The stock dropped 0.47% to Rs.4,593.15. Volumes stood at 10382 shares in the last session.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd recorded volume of 3.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55424 shares. The stock lost 3.25% to Rs.468.65. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 61.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.31 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.86% to Rs.307.00. Volumes stood at 10.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)