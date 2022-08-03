Subex Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SpiceJet Ltd, Navneet Education Ltd, Gati Ltd and New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 August 2022.

Subex Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 33.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd spiked 15.65% to Rs 51.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Navneet Education Ltd surged 10.71% to Rs 116.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36124 shares in the past one month.

Gati Ltd gained 9.91% to Rs 161.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45014 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd advanced 9.53% to Rs 91.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29054 shares in the past one month.

