Subex tumbles after Q4 PAT slips 51% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Subex fell 6.19% to Rs 58.30 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 51.2% to Rs 15.60 crore on 7.8% decline in revenues to Rs 96.20 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 39.2% to Rs 22.19 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 36.50 crore in Q4 FY20.

Sequentially, the company's net profit surged 79.3% and revenues increased 2.4% in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020. EBITDA grew 13.8% to Rs 23.10 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 20.30 crore in Q3 FY20.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share for the FY 2020-21.

Commenting on the Q4 results, Anil Singhvi, the chairman of Subex, said: "Subex has performed well in FY21 despite the challenges due to the pandemic, and has closed Q4 with increased growth and profitability. The successful completion of the capital reduction has helped the company's balance sheet to become leaner and in line with size of the business. We are making good progress in the new areas and I am also excited to see the early interest for HyperSense, our new augmented analytics platform, and a path towards successful transition to a SaaS-based business. Encouraged by good cash balances, we are happy to recommend a final dividend of 5%, together with interim dividend of 10%, total dividend for the FY21 is 15%. It will be our endeavor to deploy the cash into new age businesses and keep rewarding shareholders with the idle cash."

Vinod Kumar, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Subex, stated: "Despite the challenging situation posed by the pandemic, I am happy to say that we have ended the year on a positive note, with a steady revenue and improved profitability. Our unwavering focus towards ensuring customer success through our Digital Trust strategy and the strength of our AI/ML-driven product suite has helped us to close key wins for both our core products and in new areas. The fact that we were able to quickly adapt to the hybrid mode of working and continued delivering value to our customers without any disruption is a testament to the spirit of Subexians."

"We have made significant strides towards enhancing our product portfolio. We have added new capabilities to our Partner Ecosystem Management offering, and the solution is garnering positive interest. Furthermore, our partnerships on Blockchain with other industry players will help in accelerating its adoption to solve the real-life challenges of the telecom industry. Our IoT Security solution has also been enhanced to now cover Operational Technology (OT) use cases. We have also seen positive traction for our Capacity Management solution in the last year. Besides these product lines, we have augmented our overall solution suite to support 5G and other digital requirements."

"FY22 will be a very exciting year for Subex, as we enter a new era for the company with the launch of HyperSense, our no-code, end-to-end augmented analytics platform. HyperSense will be a gamechanger for both our customers as well as Subex. For enterprises, HyperSense will change how AI is adopted within business teams. For Subex, HyperSense marks the start of the company's platform journey and will improve our ability to roll out products to the market faster," he added.

Subex is a leading telecom analytics solution provider and leveraging its solution in areas such as revenue assurance, fraud management, partner ecosystem management.

