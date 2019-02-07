JUST IN
Subros standalone net profit rises 4.63% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 510.69 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 4.63% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 510.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 448.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales510.69448.77 14 OPM %11.1310.62 -PBDT47.2741.86 13 PBT27.7317.90 55 NP17.1916.43 5

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:06 IST

