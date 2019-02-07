Subros standalone net profit rises 4.63% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oil India standalone net profit rises 56.19% in the June 2018 quarter
Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 54.69% in the December 2018 quarter
P&G Q4 net profit down 43% to Rs 44.55 crore
Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit rises 22.64% in the December 2018 quarter
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 510.69 croreNet profit of Subros rose 4.63% to Rs 17.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 510.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 448.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales510.69448.77 14 OPM %11.1310.62 -PBDT47.2741.86 13 PBT27.7317.90 55 NP17.1916.43 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU