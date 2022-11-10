JUST IN
Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.74% to Rs 521.36 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 80.05% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.74% to Rs 521.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 493.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales521.36493.06 6 OPM %8.2210.72 -PBDT34.9549.46 -29 PBT8.0027.88 -71 NP4.5422.76 -80

