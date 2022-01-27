Sukhjit Starch hits the roof after blockbuster Q3 outcome

-
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals hit an upper circuit limit of 20% to Rs 424.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 156.58% to Rs 26.53 crore on 78.69% rise in net sales to Rs 318.65 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax jumped 134.48% year-on-year to Rs 31.28 crore in Q3 December 2021.
Total expenses jumped 73.95% to Rs 288.05 crore with cost of materials consumed rising 72.59% to Rs 207.30 crore during the period under review.
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals manufactures Native Starch, Modified Starches, Dextrines, Liquid Glucose, HMS, Malto-Dextrin, Mono-Hydrate Dextrose, Anyhydrose Dextrose, Sorbitol-70% Solution and various By-Products, catering to a wide spectrum of Industries.
