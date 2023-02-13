Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 110.93% to Rs 131.09 croreNet profit of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 15.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 110.93% to Rs 131.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales131.0962.15 111 OPM %12.34-18.13 -PBDT13.28-13.26 LP PBT10.15-15.84 LP NP10.15-15.84 LP
