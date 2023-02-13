Aditya Spinners standalone net profit declines 62.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Spinners standalone net profit rises 194.23% in the September 2022 quarter
Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 66.14% in the December 2022 quarter
Deepak Spinners standalone net profit declines 19.25% in the December 2022 quarter
Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 66.69% in the September 2022 quarter
Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.70% to Rs 16.69 croreNet profit of Aditya Spinners declined 62.55% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.70% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.6919.34 -14 OPM %11.8615.98 -PBDT1.722.86 -40 PBT1.112.38 -53 NP0.912.43 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU