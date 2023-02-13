Aditya Spinners standalone net profit declines 62.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.70% to Rs 16.69 crore

Net profit of Aditya Spinners declined 62.55% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.70% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.6919.3411.8615.981.722.861.112.380.912.43

