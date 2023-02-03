Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 68.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.38% to Rs 909.97 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries rose 68.15% to Rs 62.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.38% to Rs 909.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 585.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.909.97585.649.478.7193.0955.4885.9050.2562.3037.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)