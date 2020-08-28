Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of Sungold Capital declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.490.41 20 OPM %6.1212.20 -PBDT0.040.05 -20 PBT0.040.05 -20 NP0.030.04 -25
