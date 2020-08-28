Sungold Capital standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.490.416.1212.200.040.050.040.050.030.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)