Oil India consolidated net profit declines 96.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.25% to Rs 1749.71 crore

Net profit of Oil India declined 96.90% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 847.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.25% to Rs 1749.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3380.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

