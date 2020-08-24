JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 47.46% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Oil India consolidated net profit declines 96.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 48.25% to Rs 1749.71 crore

Net profit of Oil India declined 96.90% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 847.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.25% to Rs 1749.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3380.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1749.713380.87 -48 OPM %10.3540.02 -PBDT514.241603.97 -68 PBT153.601196.55 -87 NP26.29847.24 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU