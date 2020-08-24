Oil India consolidated net profit declines 96.90% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 48.25% to Rs 1749.71 croreNet profit of Oil India declined 96.90% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 847.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.25% to Rs 1749.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3380.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1749.713380.87 -48 OPM %10.3540.02 -PBDT514.241603.97 -68 PBT153.601196.55 -87 NP26.29847.24 -97
