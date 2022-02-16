Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 27.63 points or 0.85% at 3285.45 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 8.08%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 7.68%),Adani Power Ltd (up 3.48%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.05%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.51%), NLC India Ltd (up 2.28%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.8%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.52%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.5%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.29%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.86%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.81%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 16.69 or 0.03% at 58125.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.85 points or 0.09% at 17368.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 290.56 points or 1.04% at 28334.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.98 points or 0.53% at 8520.56.

On BSE,2244 shares were trading in green, 667 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

