Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 7.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 83.42 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 7.13% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 83.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.84% to Rs 14.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.05% to Rs 368.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 388.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales83.4299.54 -16 368.64388.23 -5 OPM %12.7815.33 -10.7010.07 - PBDT9.0512.39 -27 30.9731.62 -2 PBT6.3010.18 -38 19.9123.22 -14 NP5.345.75 -7 14.1114.23 -1

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 18:06 IST

