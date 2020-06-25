Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 7.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 83.42 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 7.13% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 83.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.84% to Rs 14.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.05% to Rs 368.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 388.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

