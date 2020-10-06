Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd, Dhabriya Polywood Ltd and K C P Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2020.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd surged 16.33% to Rs 31.7 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12020 shares in the past one month.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd soared 15.78% to Rs 104.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 919 shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd spiked 13.78% to Rs 38.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19846 shares in the past one month.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd exploded 11.31% to Rs 33.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 140 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 971 shares in the past one month.

K C P Ltd rose 10.26% to Rs 64.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23658 shares in the past one month.

