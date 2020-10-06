Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 130.40% in the June 2020 quarter
IFGL Refractories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd, Dhabriya Polywood Ltd and K C P Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2020.
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd, Dhabriya Polywood Ltd and K C P Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2020.
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd surged 16.33% to Rs 31.7 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12020 shares in the past one month.
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd soared 15.78% to Rs 104.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 919 shares in the past one month.
GSS Infotech Ltd spiked 13.78% to Rs 38.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19846 shares in the past one month.
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd exploded 11.31% to Rs 33.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 140 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 971 shares in the past one month.
K C P Ltd rose 10.26% to Rs 64.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23658 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU