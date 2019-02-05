Sutlej Textiles and Industries standalone net profit rises 5.75% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 651.32 croreNet profit of Sutlej Textiles and Industries rose 5.75% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 651.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 593.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales651.32593.92 10 OPM %8.309.53 -PBDT47.3754.36 -13 PBT22.5726.97 -16 NP17.2916.35 6
