ERP Soft Systems standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ERP Soft Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
ERP Soft Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Techcloudpro helps enterprises realize digital efficiencies, automating ERP processes for an efficient value stream with SuiteSpots - their new range of business connectors
Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2020 quarter
LTI launches Accelerated Migration Program for SAP customers with Amazon Web Services
-
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.21 14 OPM %25.0023.81 -PBDT0.060.05 20 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.050.04 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU