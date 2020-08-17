JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Planter's Polysack reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

ERP Soft Systems standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.21 14 OPM %25.0023.81 -PBDT0.060.05 20 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.050.04 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 13:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU