ERP Soft Systems standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.240.2125.0023.810.060.050.050.050.050.04

