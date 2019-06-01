Svaraj Trading & Agencies standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 20.59% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Svaraj Trading & Agencies declined 8.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.59% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.44% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.410.34 21 1.261.12 13 OPM %75.6167.65 -69.8463.39 - PBDT0.720.66 9 1.801.63 10 PBT0.720.66 9 1.801.63 10 NP0.220.24 -8 1.301.21 7

