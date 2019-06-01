Svaraj Trading & Agencies standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.59% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of & Agencies declined 8.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.59% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.44% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.410.341.261.1275.6167.6569.8463.390.720.661.801.630.720.661.801.630.220.241.301.21

