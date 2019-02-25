Swan Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ltd, Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2019.

Ltd, Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2019.

spiked 19.97% to Rs 116.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 66265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd soared 10.26% to Rs 157.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd surged 8.29% to Rs 106.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7841 shares in the past one month.

rose 6.28% to Rs 388.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10506 shares in the past one month.

jumped 6.21% to Rs 2650. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 314 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)