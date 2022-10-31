JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 56.30% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 14.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 343.70 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 14.97% to Rs 59.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 343.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 301.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales343.70301.44 14 OPM %75.2580.46 -PBDT79.2368.29 16 PBT75.7365.79 15 NP59.3051.58 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 09:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU