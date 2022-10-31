Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 14.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 343.70 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 14.97% to Rs 59.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 343.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 301.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.343.70301.4475.2580.4679.2368.2975.7365.7959.3051.58

